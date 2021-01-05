Over 300 new homes being planned beside Liffey in Clane

Planning approval is being sought for 333 homes beside the River Liffey in Clane.

The Strategic Housing Development is being proposed for the Capdoo and Abbeylands areas and close to the Brooklands, Abbey Park and Alexandra Walk estates.

The planned 333 dwellings will be made up of 121 two, three and four bedroom housing units, according to construction project database, Building Projects Ireland.

The proposed site will be over 10 hectares in size and the estimated construction value of the project is €75m.

Credit: CW O'Brien Architects

In addition, there will be 144 one, two and three bedroom apartments as well as 68 one, two and three bedroom duplex and maisonette type units.

The designs also include a crèche and a public park adjacent to the River Liffey.

There are three vehicular/pedestrian access routes planned.