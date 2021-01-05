FREAK ACCIDENT: Driver's lucky escape as tanker topples into Kildare canal

A driver had a lucky escape when his tanker truck overturned into the Grand Canal in west Kildare.

The incident happened yesterday morning after overnight temperatures dipped to minus four degrees celsius in parts of the country, creating slippery driving conditions on roads throughout Ireland.

It’s understood the driver was delivering much needed home heating oil, as the worst of the winter weather arrived.

The lorry left the roadway after coming around a bend and entered the water close to the Traveller’s Rest pub at Lowtown, near Ballyteague GAA club and close to the route connecting Kilmeague to Allenwood.

A crane was deployed to lift the vehicle from the canal and return it to the roadway.