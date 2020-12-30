Council raises concern over removal of mature Kildare school trees

The proposed removal of five mature trees at St Raphael’s School in Celbridge has led to “serious concerns” from planners in Kildare County Council.

On October 16 last, the Board of Management at St Raphael’s Special School, run by St John of God Services, applied to the council to build a temporary prefab in the grounds of Oakley House, a protected structure.

The prefab would contain three classrooms and a sensory room.

On December 2, the council wrote to the Board seeking further information.

It said that it had “serious concerns” about the removal of five mature trees and asked the application to provide a report from a qualified arborist on the trees.

It also said consideration should be given to placing the temporary structure elsewhere on the grounds of Oakley Park.