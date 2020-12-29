Former Maynooth seminary president to become Archbishop of Dublin

Pope Francis has appointed the Most Reverend Dr Dermot Farrell, until now Bishop of Ossory, as Archbishop of Dublin.

Dr Farrell studied at St Patrick's College in Maynooth in the 1970s and two decades later became Vice-President and later President of the College, a position he held until 2007.

Archbishop-elect Farrell replaces the Most Reverend Archbishop Diarmuid Martin whose request for retirement has been accepted by Pope Francis, and becomes effective from today, the day of the appointment of his successor.

The date for taking over the pastoral governance of the Archdiocese of Dublin will be announced at a later time and, during the interregnum until the installation of the new Archbishop, Pope Francis has appointed Archbishop Martin by Decree as Apostolic Administrator of the Archdiocese of Dublin with all the rights, faculties and duties of a diocesan bishop.

Bishop Farrell becomes Archbishop-elect of Dublin and continues in the capacity of the Administrator of the Diocese of Ossory.

Archbishop of Armagh and the Primate of All Ireland Eamon Martin welcomed Dr Farrell's appointment.

In a statement, he said: "As President of the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference I warmly welcome today’s appointment by Pope Francis of Bishop Dermot Farrell of Ossory as the new Archbishop of Dublin to succeed Archbishop Diarmuid Martin.

"Archbishop-elect Farrell is a hardworking and personable colleague with many skills and qualities to bring to his new ministry as Archbishop of Dublin. With my fellow bishops, and with laity, religious and clergy from across the country, I offer him my prayerful support as he undertakes the huge responsibility of shepherding the People of God in Ireland’s largest diocese and capital city.

"Archbishop-elect Farrell’s priestly and episcopal ministry has been imbued with a deep understanding of theology and science together with a strong pastoral instinct and desire to fulfil the mission of the Gospel in both word and deed. He brings a grounded spirituality, solid teaching and communication skills to his ministry. His previous significant contributions as president of Saint Patrick’s College, Maynooth, parish priest of Dunboyne & Kilbride, Vicar-General of the Diocese of Meath and National Director of the Permanent Diaconate have already provided him with a strong foundation for his ongoing episcopal leadership and ministry.

"Since his appointment as Bishop of Ossory in January 2018, Archbishop-elect Farrell has served the Irish Catholic Bishop’s Conference with characteristic efficiency and vision in his role as Finance Secretary, as a member of its Standing Committee, as a member of its Commission for Planning, Communications & Resources, as well as in his undertaking of important roles in the agencies, Veritas and Trócaire. I am confident that this experience will greatly enhance his readiness for his new pastoral and administrative responsibilities and challenges.

"Over the last year, particularly as we have grappled with the challenges and uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic, I have found Archbishop-elect Farrell to be an astute, wise and hugely supportive adviser and contributor to the work of the Irish Bishops’ Conference. In a short time he has become a highly respected colleague who has great gifts to bring, not only to the Archdiocese of Dublin, but also to the wider Church in Ireland. I very much look forward to working closely with him in this regard.

"On this special day for Archbishop-elect Farrell, for his family, brother clergy, friends and in particular for the faithful of the Diocese of Ossory and his native Diocese of Meath, I pray that the Holy Spirit will guide the new archbishop in his decisions and help fulfil the potential of his many gifts for the benefit of the parishioners, religious and priests of his new home-diocese of Dublin, and beyond."

Dermot Farrell was born in 1954, the eldest of seven children of the late Dermot and Carmel Farrell, in Garthy, Castletown-Geoghegan, Co Westmeath, in the Diocese of the Meath.

After his primary education in Castletown-Geoghegan and Streamstown, he attended Saint Finian’s College, Mullingar.

In September 1972 he began his studies for the priesthood at Saint Patrick’s College, Maynooth, obtaining a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1976, as part of his philosophical studies. During his theological studies he was awarded a Bachelor in Divinity Degree in 1979 and a licence is Theology in 1981, both by the Pontifical University, Maynooth.

He was ordained to the priesthood in Saint Michael’s Church, Castletown-Geoghegan on 7 June 1980.

Upon the completion of his studies he was appointed as Curate in the Cathedral Parish of Christ the King, Mullingar.

In 1985 he began doctoral studies in the Gregorian University and, in 1988, was awarded a Doctoral Degree in Theology , for a dissertation entitled: The Dogmatic Foundations of Bernard Häring’s Thought on Christian Morality as a Sacramental Way of Life.

His final year in Rome also saw him serving as a Director of Formation in the Pontifical Irish College.

Following his return from Rome he was appointed Curate in Tullamore Parish and in 1989-90 he began lecturing in Moral Theology at Saint Patrick’s College, Maynooth. In 1990 the Maynooth College Trustees appointed him Executive Assistant to the President of College and to membership of the Faculty of Theology, holding the post of Director of the one-year Religious Studies Programme. In 1993 he was appointed Vice-President of Saint Patrick’s College, Maynooth, and in 1996 was appointed President of the College, a position he held until his retirement in 2007.

In 1997 he was named as an Honorary Prelate of his Holiness. From September 2007 until 2018 he served as Parish Priest of Dunboyne and Kilbride Parish, Co Meath, and was appointed Vicar General of the Diocese of Meath in 2009.

Bishop Farrell has extensive administrative experience: he has served on various boards and committees, among them, the Board of Allianz plc; the Governing Body of the National University of Ireland, Maynooth; the Theological Department Irish Inter-Church Committee, and as National Director of the Permanent Diaconate, and he is currently Chairman of Veritas Communications.

His appointment as Bishop of Ossory by Pope Francis was announced on 3 January 2018, and he was ordained bishop in Saint Mary’s Cathedral, Kilkenny, on 11 March 2018.

He was elected Finance Secretary of the Irish Bishops’ Conference in March 2019.

Bishop Farrell’s episcopal motto “Adiutorium nostrum in nomine Domini” is taken from Psalm 124.