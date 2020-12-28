Permission sought for mobile phone mast in Newbridge
Application
Aras Chill Dara, Naas
A Dublin-based company wants to build a mobile phone mast in Newbridge.
An application for a 24 metres (80 feet) tall telecommunications support structure has been received by Kildare County Council from CK Hutchison Networks Ltd.
The mast will carry antennas and dishes and there will be a ground level equipment cabin and cabinets and security fencing. It’s planned to extend an existing access track.
A decision is due to be made by February 10 and the public may make submissions by January 20.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on