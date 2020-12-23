Bid to close off laneway where pedestrian died in Newbridge

A councillor wants to close off a lane in Newbridge town centre close to where a woman recently lost her life.

Cllr Chris Pender called on the local authority to extinguish the right of way at Thomas Lane and Francis Lane on Lower Main Street.

A female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Thomas Lane in November and died from her injuries.

In an initial report, the Council said that extinguishing a public right of way would require going through due process including a public consultation.

Cllr Pender said that the lanes are used as a short cut and traffic crosses a busy footpath on Lower Main Street which is used by hundreds of schoolchildren on their way to and from school.

Cllr Peggy O’Dwyer said that the laneways were very dangerous, especially during school runs. ‘You have to be extremely careful,’ she added.

Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy said it was a pity that the issue was being examined in isolation as it should be considered in the context of the overall traffic management of Newbridge.

Cllr Noel Heavey said he would be wary of closing off a right of way because once it is closed, it would never be reopened.

He said: “People who live nearby use these lanes. I accept there was a fatality, which was very tragic.

He added: “It should be considered as part of the overall traffic management of the town otherwise if it is in piecemeal fashion, it will create an imbalance.”

Cllr Mark Stafford he was tending to err on the side of caution on the issue as it was a big leap to go from a motion to extinguishing a right of way.

He suggested that an official traffic survey be carried out of vehicles using the lanes and that the views of gardaí be canvassed.

He added: “It’s a bit like Brexit, if we start the process, we have to continue the process.”

Cllr Pender claimed that schoolchildren going to and from school are almost being hit by cars every morning and afternoon.

District Manager Joe Boland said that extinguishing a right of way is a statutory process which requires public consultation,

He added that potential public realm schemes may be planned for the area in question and a traffic management plan for the town should be considered.