Tractor worth €10,000 stolen from Sallins business premises

A tractor, worth in the region of €10,000, was stolen during a burglary at a food business premises near Straffan.

The premises at Turnings was targeted between December 11 and December 14. The orange coloured Renault Ceres tractor, which had a front loader, had a registration 03 WX 5471.

Also stolen were two devices used to read livestock tags worth a total of €640 and a Samsung mobile phone.

The lock was broken off the front gate and an office door forced open during the incident.

Some €500 worth of damage was caused.