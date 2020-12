A new doctor’s surgery could be on the way to Naas.

Kildare County Council is considering a planning application to convert a premises in the town.

The application is for the amalgamation of two retail units along with a change of use from retail to GP practice.

The building is located at units one and two at the Morell shopping centre, Morell Manor.

A decision is due by February 19.