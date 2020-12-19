Kildare Property Watch: Quality land at Narraghmore on the market

Jordan Auctioneers have a piece of top quality land of 46.2 acres in Narraghmore for sale.

The property is located in the townsland of Battlemount close to Athy (12km), Kilcullen (20km), Newbridge/the Curragh (25km) and the M9 (7km).

It is accessed via a series of very good quality roads with extensive frontage onto same.

There are superb views from the lands towards the Wicklow Mountains.

The property is ideal for any number of uses including dairy, equestrian or tillage. The 46.2 acres is in six divisions with a traditional farmyard, derelict cottage and 400 metres frontage onto the local road.

The land is all in grass in good sized fields with mature timber and plenty of shelter.

For further information, please contact Clive Kavanagh at Jordan Auctioneers on 045 433550 who is quoting €600,000.