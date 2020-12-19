Motoring: New Mazda is compact on the outside; spacious within

Japanese car manufacturing giant Mazda recently launched their All-New CX-30 (compact crossover/SUV) as a brand-new addition to the super-stylish Mazda family. Compact on the outside and spacious on the inside, it has the flowing beauty of a coupé, and the bold toughness of an SUV, with refined quality in every area. It takes the sense of togetherness you feel only with a Mazda to a new level, creating a unique oneness between car and driver.

Everything about the new Mazda CX-30 has been designed for a more relaxing and stimulating experience, for both drivers and passengers.

Through studying human sensory characteristics, the quietness of the cabin has been greatly enhanced, by reducing both noise generation, and improving insulation.

Mazda’s new-generation ‘Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture’ harnesses a human’s inherent balance ability, so that the car feels like an extension of your body. Together with the latest Skyactiv diesel and petrol engines, it delivers intuitive control for a uniquely dynamic and responsive drive.

At 4,395mm long and 1,540mm tall, the CX-30 is 7cm shorter and 10cm taller than the Mazda3 hatchback on which it is based, while the boot space on offer is an impressive 430-litres when the rear seat backs are in place, and up to 1,406-litres when the rear seats are folded flat.

The five seat Mazda CX-30 sits between Mazda’s CX-3 and CX-5 SUVs in terms of size, while an outstanding array of safety features ensure that the CX-30 is one of the safest compact SUV’s on sale.

Generous Trim Levels

There are five trim levels to choose from in the new Mazda CX-30 — GS, GS-L, GT, GT Sport, and GT Sport SL.

The CX-30 comes with a choice of one diesel and two petrol engines, with the petrol engines badged as Skyactiv-G or Skyactiv-X. Producing 122PS (120bhp) and 180PS (178bhp) respectively, both petrol engines are equipped with Mazda’s new ‘M Hybrid’ system, with electric drive technology to improve environmental performance and driveability.

The diesel engine in the CX-30 is badged Skyactiv-D, and it produces 116bhp for a perfect blend of performance and fuel eficiency.

All models throughout the CX-30 range are in a front-wheel-drive format, with four-wheel-drive optionally available in GT Sport, and GT Sport SL specifications in Skyactiv-X engine guise. A slick six-speed manual gearbox is available as standard across the range, with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission available across the petrol and diesel engine line-up.

Beautifully Sculpted

The exterior of the Mazda CX-30 is ultra-modern, but also beautifully sculpted and minimalist, while the overall design is simple, yet enchanting. The signature sculpted grille greets you at the front of the CX-30, and leads into a sweeping, sophisticated body shape.

The cabin of the Mazda CX-30 is exceptional, to say the least. The sound dampening experienced within the car can be partly attributed to the high-quality materials found literally everywhere. The touch and feel of the knobs and buttons exhude a premium composition, while the leather seats are soft yet supportive, with no change in comfort between the front and rear seats.

The button icons surrounding the central control knob are intuitive to use, and, as there are only four of them to tap, memorising what each button does is a simple task. The location of the infotainment screen, head-up display, and instrument panel are within a similar visual space so that a driver’s eyes can spend less time searching for functions, and more time focused on the road ahead.

Test Car

My test car was a new Mazda CX-30 2WD Skyactiv-X GT Sport SL model, which was finished in stunning Soul Red Crystal metallic paintwork for maximum impact, and head-turning appeal.

Among the additional features that this range-topping model has as standard are a 12-speaker Bose sound system, adaptive LED headlights, front and rear signature lighting, and rear privacy glass, along with striking 18” alloy wheels, sumptuous leather seats, and a steering wheel heater. Producing 178bhp (180PS), and 224Nm of torque, the Skyactiv-X engine can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 8.5-seconds, and achieve a top speed of 204km/h (where permitted).

Equally impressive is a WLTP fuel consumption figure of 5.9l/100km on a combined driving cycle, while annual road tax is just €190. With a fuel tank capacity of 51-litres, this translates into a potential 864km from a single tank of petrol. The CX-30 drives every bit as good as it looks, with direct steering, dynamic handling characteristics, and an excellent suspension set-up, while the car’s terrific chassis ensures that the new CX-30 is a relaxing car to drive too. Mazda’s engineers have a enviable reputation for injecting a sporty side into every model they produce, and the new CX-30 is no exception on that front.

Verdict & Pricing

Overall, the all-new Mazda CX-30 blends sophistication, and stylish good looks with a sporty prowess, making it one of the most desirable compact SUVs on the market. Pricing for the all-new Mazda CX-30 starts at just €29,495 (ex-works), while my test car specification is priced from €37,965 (ex-works). All Mazda passenger cars come with a 3-Year /100,000km warranty, and a 3-Year European Roadside Assistance package for total peace of mind motoring.

Contact TP Waters, Kildare, on 045 521400.