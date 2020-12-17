Footpath 'is needed' for centre of Sallins

Kildare County council is coming under pressure to provide a footpath in Sallins, near the filling station.

Cllr Bill Clear asked about the “current situation regarding the absence of a footpath at the petrol station in Sallins”, at a Naas Municipal District meeting on December 15.

According to the county council it previously procured a contractor to provide a footpath at this location ”but were stopped by the landowner adjacent to this property.”

A report to the meeting indicated that it is proposed to re-engage with the landowner to see if a compromise can be achieved.

It added that any assistance from the councillors in this regard would be appreciated.