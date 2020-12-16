Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, December 15

The death has occurred of Jospeh (Joe) TIERNEY

Clondalkin, Dublin / Celbridge, Kildare



TIERNEY, Joseph (Joe) (Clondalkin and formerly of Celbridge and late of the National Gallery of Ireland) 11th December 2020 (suddenly) with his loving wife by his side; Beloved husband and best friend of Trish and loving and devoted dad to Alan, Rachel and Daniel; Joe will be forever loved and very sadly missed by his loving family, wife, children, daughters-in-law Avril and Aisling, his adored grandchildren Tamsin, Tess and Milo, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and his wide circle of friends.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral Service will take place. To those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your condolences below.

Joe’s Service may be viewed on Thursday, 17th December, 2020 at 11:30am by visiting; https://www.staffordsfunerals.com/camtest1/?preview=true Password: Tierney

The death has occurred of Oran Deegan

St. Raphael`s Manor, Celbridge, Kildare



Deegan, Oran, St. Raphael's Manor, Celbridge, Co. Kildare, December 12th 2020, tragically, at his home. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Paula, father Damien, brothers Sasha and Rhoshan, baby sister Ruby, grandparents Mary and Willie Deegan, uncle Alan, auntie Karen, all the McCabe family, cousin, relatives and many friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Oran. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below. Oran's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Thursday morning at 11am by gong to www.celstra.ie

Oran's Funeral Cortège will be leaving his residence on Thursday morning at 10:30am approx. Those who would like to line the route as he makes his way to St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230

The death has occurred of ROSALINE DESMOND (née Stanley)

Whitegate, Cork / Tully, Kildare



ROSALINE DESMOND (née Stanley) Whitegate and late of Tully West, Co. Kildare. On December 14th 2020 peacefully in the excellent care of the staff at Oaklodge Nursing Home, Churchtown South. Dearly beloved wife of the late Michael, loving mother of David, Marian, Eddie, her special daughter Geraldine and the late Margaret and Rosemary. Sadly missed also by her daughter in law Geraldine, son in law Gilbert, grandchildren Emily, Ann, Miriam, Barry and Michael, great grandchildren Aisling, Jack and Tyler, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In line with continuing guidance and restrictions, Rosaline’s funeral will take place privately during which she will be laid to rest in All Saints Cemetery, Whitegate.

May Rosaline Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Bette) King

Ballsbridge, Dublin / Naas, Kildare



King, Elizabeth (Bette) of Shrewsbury, Dublin and formerly Sallins Rd, Naas. Peacefully in the care of staff of St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin. Very sadly missed by her brothers and sisters Michael, Tom, Mary, Vera and Bernard, sisters-in-law Leish, Breda and Ana, brother-in-law Jim, nieces Deirdre and Kate, nephews Diarmaid, Ciaran, Shane and Ross, great nieces, great nephew, extended family and friends.

MAY SHE REST IN PEACE

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family Service will take place. To those who would have liked to attend the funeral service, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your condolences at the bottom of this page.

Body donated to medical science.

The death has occurred of Brian Smith

Leixlip, Kildare



SMITH, Brian (Leixlip, Co. Kildare) December 15th 2020 (suddenly but peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Brian, beloved son of Joseph (Joe) and the late Patricia and dear brother of Jennifer, Julie, Mary and the late Jean. Sadly missed by his loving father, sisters, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When the current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating Brian’s life with friends and extended family at a later date.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.