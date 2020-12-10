Curragh primary schools amalgamation consultation

A consultation process is underway on the proposed amalgamation of the two primary schools in the Curragh Camp.

A letter seeking feedback has been sent out to the parents of pupils attending Scoil Naomh Pádraig (formerly Curragh Boys National School) and the Curragh Girls National School.

In his letter, chairperson of the boards of management, Fr PJ Somers said the boards had asked the joint patrons — Bishop Denis Nulty of Kildare and Leighlin and Brigadier General Dave Dignam — to support a consultation process with the staff, parents and members of the wider community.

“There is a consensus that a mixed gender education is the preferred option of all parties to the school community,” he said.

Fr Somers said Brigadier General Dignam is keen the boards would act in the best interests of the education of the children while the Bishop supports consultation with all parties with a view to asking the Department to facilitate a new arrangement for the schools; ideally from September 2021 or as soon as possible after that.

St Brigid’s enrolled its first pupils in 1962, while St Patrick’s first opened its doors in 1977. The parish priest stressed any transition must recognise and respect both schools’ traditions. Fr Somers highlighted the close cooperation between principals, Jonathan Healy and Ciarán O’ Toole. He said amalgamating schools would result in a combined enrolment of over 120 pupils which would make many aspects of running a school more efficient.

Anyone who would like to share their views is invited to email curraghschoolschat@

gmail.com, or write to the parochial house or schools. The closing date for submissions will be January 22 next.

The boards will then consider the responses and make a recommendation to the patrons before writing to the Department with a proposition.