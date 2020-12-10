BEWARE: Popular children's toy recalled due to 'cuts and suffocation hazard'

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has issued a recall notice for a children's toy due to an identified safety issue.

The ‘Montessori Colourful Lock Box’ was sold through online retail giant Aliexpress, and given the online availability of this product, the CCPC says it may have been sold to customers in the Republic of Ireland.

"A safety issue has been identified, whereby this product presents a choking hazard because of small detachable parts. The product also presents a cuts and suffocation hazard," reads a notice published by the CCPC.

The alert, issued on Wednesday, said the product’s brand, model number, batch number and barcode are unknown.

The CCPC has issued the following advice to those who have purchased the produce: