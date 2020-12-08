Woman spat beer at Naas gardaí during row with neighbour

A woman who spat beer at gardaí during the course of a dispute with a neighbour was fined at Naas District Court on December 2.

Lisa Casey, 31, whose address was given as 20 Anne Street, Prosperous was fined a total of €750 for two breaches of the Public Order Act at Anne Street on July 31 last.

The court heard she has no previous convictions.

Det Gda Christine Brady said she was at Anne Street conducting an inquiry and accompanied by another garda.

She added that the defendant was involved in a dispute with a neighbour.

She added the defendant was intoxicated and shouting and roaring.

The garda said that the defendant was very drunk adding “her difficulty is alcohol.”

The defendant went into her house, came back out, went in again and came back out again.

The court heard the gardai were in the area for 20-25 minutes.

The court further heard the woman came out with cans of beer and spat towards the gardaí.

She was arrested and charged later that evening. Solicitor David Powderly said that there was no notebook entry by the garda about spitting and she replied “that’s my evidence about what happened.”.

Judge Desmond Zaidan imposed a €500 on one count and €250 on the other.