Gardaí have appealed for the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Paula Molloy, 53, who is missing from Clonsilla, Dublin, since 3.30pm yesterday.

Paula is described as 1.67m (5’6”) of slim build with brown hair.

She was wearing a black tracksuit, black jacket and carrying a purple satchel.

Contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000.