Croí Laighean credit union to spent €16,000 on local third level students

Croí Laighean Credit Union has launched the Pat Jones student bursary award for 2021. The prestigious award provides two winners with €6,000 each towards the cost of third level education. Over the past eight years, the bursary has contributed over €70,000 in bursary support to students in the common bond. The bursary is open to all sixth year students in secondary school in the common bond (the geographical area covered by Croí Laighean).

The balance of the €16,000 will be divided equally among the other 16 finalists.

Speaking at the launch, Paul Kennedy, CEO of Croí Laighean Credit Union said it is proud to recognise the talent and hard work of young people.

“One of the ways we do this by awarding two students with the Pat Jones student bursary award each year. This prestigious award provides €6,000 towards the costs of third level education. Over the last eight years, the bursary has contributed over €70,000 in bursary support to students in our community.”

It’s open to Leaving Certificate students students attending the following secondary schools; Scoil Mhuire Community School, Clane; Oaklands Community College and St. Mary’s Secondary School, Edenderry; Colásite Chiaráin and Confey College, Leixlip; St. Farnan’s Post Primary School, Prosperous.

Students wishing to apply should visit CLCU website at social.clcu.ie/bursary2021, complete the application form and submit it to their school by Friday 8 January 2021.

The six schools then go through an internal process where they choose 3 finalists to put forward for the bursary award. In February, three finalists from each of the six schools will be asked to pre-record a video interview which will be assessed by the bursary panel. Full details about the application process are available on the website.

Martin Fitzgerald, community relations specialist Croí Laighean CU, commented: “we are delighted to launch our annual Pat Jones Student Bursary award. Over the last 8 years, the bursary has had a huge impact on recipients. For some it has allowed them access to college when it might otherwise have been financially difficult to do so; for others it has offered them the opportunity to live on campus and experience and contribute more to college life.”