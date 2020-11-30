Kildare based toy store, Smyths, announce late night opening hours

Smyths Toys in Kildare and throughout Ireland will reopen tomorrow at 9.00am.

The company, which has a branch in Naas, said stores will open late Monday to Friday until 11.00pm* until December 23. “Extended late opening hours will allow for increased customer demand and shorter queues in the run up to the festive season,” he said.

Smyths said it has safety measures in place to help protect employees and customers. “Measures include social distancing markers in-store, a limit on the number of customers allowed in the store at any given time and a socially distanced queuing system.”

It also has a click & collect and Home Delivery services.

*Excludes Jervis Street, Dublin and Maylor Street, Cork stores. It said weekend opening hours remain as usual. Visit SmythsToys.com for more details.