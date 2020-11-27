COVID-19 LATEST: Seven new deaths and 206 cases nationwide
he Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 7 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
There has been a total of 2,043 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Thursday 26th November, the HPSC has been notified of 206 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 71,699* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today;
101 are men / 105 are women
67% are under 45 years of age
The median age is 34 years old
64 in Dublin, 23 in Limerick, 20 in Donegal, 18 in Cork, 14 in Louth, 14 in Meath, and the remaining 53 cases in 18 counties.
As of 2pm today 248 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 35 are in ICU. 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
