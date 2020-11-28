Lifestyle: New podcast about dating during Covid-19

Mairead Loughman, Matchmaker, Dating Specialist and the founder of LoveHQ.ie has just launched her new podcast "Would Like to Meet" to help single people with dating during lockdown and to help embrace their single life.

Would Like to Meet is currently no. 2 in the relationship podcast charts in Ireland (No. 1 - Michelle Obama's podcast).

Mairead has successfully sent almost 6,000 people on dates since 2016 through her personalised matchmaking service and the hugely popular, A Table for Six dating events that send three single ladies and three single men on group dinner dates.

Mairead also offers a dating masterclass. A 4 week date coaching programme packed with lots of simple yet powerful dating advice.

The Would like to Meet podcast has the following guests over the coming weeks talking about important topics for single people all over Ireland.

An Irish Psychologist based in New York

He has written 8 books and presented his own Ted Talk. Mairead discusses the psychology of dating, why we are attracted to the people that we are attracted to and dating during Covid.

A Mens Dating and Seduction Coach and resident flirting coach on Channel 4

A Fertility Expert

What happens when your biggest fertility issue is that you are single and have nobody to start a family with. The health implications of mens sperm over the age of 40 and should single women in their 30's be freezing their eggs?

A Psychotherapist

Dating during a pandemic, protecting your emotional energy while dating, how to date safely when you are suffering with mental health issues.

A Financial Expert

From a single person's perspective. How to apply for a mortgage alone, how much savings should you have, what to do if you have lost your job and you are single or you find yourself on PUP payments.

An International Business and Mind Coach

How to plan for the future when you don't want to plan a life alone. How to be crystal clear about the life you want and how to put your plan into action.

Would Like to Meet Podcast will each week be discussing the important issues that affect single people during this time.

Many of Mairéad's clients are now working from home, living alone and have little or no human interaction.

Clients are reporting that with the current level 5 restrictions that dating is virtually impossible with many of her clients reporting feelings of isolation, loneliness and sense of hopelessness for dating in the future.

Good News- We also have had lots of our clients get engaged, pregnant and have new babies during lockdown so there are the positive side to dating in lockdown!

