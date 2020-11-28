Kildare motoring: A bold, rugged and robust new offering from Mitsubishi

The all-new Mitsubishi L200 has been built for maximum stability and traction, and is more rugged, solid and robust than ever before.

With sculpted lines and bold features, the new L200 is designed for toughness and has reached new heights of reliability, interior comfort and manoeuvrability. Both the rugged frame and the aerodynamically contoured body of the L200 contribute to solid handling and stable on-road performance. Reliable 4WD traction combines with an advanced suspension to keep you in touch with surface conditions so you stay in firm control.

New ‘Off-Road’ mode improves traction when driving off-road with the ability to select between Gravel, Mud/Snow, Sand or Rock settings. Under the bonnet, a new Euro 6d TEMP compliant 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine, (with AdBlue), was specially developed for Europe, and is now mated to new six-speed automatic, and six-speed manual transmissions to help deliver lower emissions and improved fuel efficiency, resulting in lower fuel consumption in real world situations.

Test Vehicle

My test vehicle was a new Mitsubishi L200 Double-Cab Pick Up 2.2-litre DI-D Automatic, in range-topping ‘Instyle’ specification — there are three trim choices available — and it looked amazing in sparkling White Diamond metallic paintwork. With an overall length of just over 5,300mm, and a width of 1,815mm, there is no denying that the new L200 possesses a very imposing look, while an overall height of 1,780mm ensures that getting into underground carparks is never a problem.

The five-seater L200 ‘Instyle’ model has a wide variety of standard safety features including Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) and Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Ultrasonic Misacceleration Mitigation System (UMS), Auto High Beam (AHB), Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Hill Descent Control, Active Stability & Traction Control System, Hill Start Assist (HSA), a ‘Birds-Eye’ Multi Around-View Monitor and much more.

Other standard features include 18” alloy wheels, full-size spare wheel, chrome-plated door handles and mirror casings, front fog lamps, LED headlamps with LED daytime-running lights, rear bumper step (silver in colour), cruise control with variable speed limiter, rear privacy glass, dual-zone automatic climate control, steering wheel camera switch, leather seat upholstery, heated front seats, driver’s six-way electric adjustable seat, paddle shift gear change, front and rear parking sensors, and a Smartphone Link Display Audio (SDA) featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, DAB radio and a 7” touchscreen display.

Sharply Dressed & Hugely Capable

Immediately, upon glancing at the new L200, I was won over by the newly sculpted body curves with contrasting sharp lines, extended wheel flares, and bright accents, which embody the robustness for which Mitsubishi has become famous, and add modernity.

The lighting and bumper parts have now become part of the tough exterior design, framing the front and rear designs, and adding visual width. The restyled interior of the L200 expresses a modern and robust feeling with frame surroundings for the switch panel and air outlets.

A high quality look is created by soft touch materials and stitching on the floor console, armrests and parking brake. The inclusion of extra sound-deadening materials ensure that the new L200 is the quitest ever.

On the road, the L200 handles admirably, with excellent control over body roll, lots of grip and traction, and steering responses that are quick and weighty. When the L200 is taken off the beaten track, it is one of the most capable vehicles of its type, easily wading through mud and water, or scrambling over rocks, getting you to parts of the countryside that other pick-ups can’t reach.

With a load bay measuring 1,520mm long, 1,470mm wide, and 475mm high, the L200 makes light work of transporting a load of up to 1,080kg in weight, while a braked-trailer towing capacity of up to 3,100kg transforms the L200 into a genuinely impressive load-lugger too.

Verdict & Pricing

Featuring a strong and rugged body, advanced safety features, a comfortable and spacious cabin, comprehensive standard equipment, and an excellent all-wheel-drive drivetrain, it’s no wonder the all-new Mitsubishi L200 is the Continental Tyres Irish Commercial SUV of the Year for 2020.

With prices starting from just €35,000 (excluding delivery, but including VAT), the new L200 is the ideal business partner, and the ideal family carrier too. The Mitsubishi L200 has always enjoyed a strong reputation for reliability and value for money, and as a result, Mitsubishi Motors dealers (in conjunction with Mitsubishi Motors Ireland) are now offering an extended warranty resulting in cover of up to five years / 150,000 km as standard on the all-new L200.

