Weather Warning along main commuter routes in Kildare

People going to work or making school runs are experiencing heavy fog.

Met Eireann has warned of a a risk of dense fog across Leinster from 5am to 10am on Thursday, November 26.

The forecaster's weather outlook is for quite cold and settled for the end of the week with night frost before milder and wetter weather spreads from the south over the weekend. MORE DETAILS BELOW TWEET.

Status Yellow - Fog warning for Leinster



The full Leinster forecast issued by Met Eireann at 6am on November 25 is as follows.

WEDNESDAY 25TH NOVEMBER

THURSDAY 26TH NOVEMBER

Thursday will be mostly dry with fog lingering in some parts through much of the day, however occasional sunny spells may develop during the afternoon. Cool with highest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees in light variable breezes.

Another mainly dry but cold and frosty night. It will be cloudier in the west and northwest with the chance of some light rain. Dense fog will develop in places in near calm conditions. Lowest temperatures generally of -1 to +5 degrees, coldest in the southeast.

Friday: A cold day on Friday with frost and fog lingering in the morning. However, it will remain largely dry apart from showers in the northwest, with occasional sunny spells developing through the day, the best of which will be in the southeast. Highest temperatures just 5 to 9 degrees in light southerly breezes.

Becoming mostly dry on Friday night, with clear spells and just the odd isolated shower. Continuing cold with lowest temperatures dropping to between -2 and +3 degrees, coldest in the east where there will be a widespread frost.

Saturday: Most places will see a cold, dry and bright day on Saturday with afternoon temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees. It will be milder and cloudier towards the south coast, though, with scattered showers and highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees. Easterly winds will be light to moderate.

Well scattered showers will linger in southern areas on Saturday night but otherwise it will be dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Mist and fog will form towards morning. Lowest temperatures will range between -1 and +6 degrees, coldest in Ulster.

Sunday: Continuing largely dry on Sunday, with mist and fog clearing through the morning and some sunny spells developing by afternoon. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with light, variable breezes.

Further outlook: Settled and cool for the early days of next week.