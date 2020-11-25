Joe Mallon Motors is named Renault Dealer of the Year

Joe Mallon Motors have been awarded the Renault Dealer of the Year award in Ireland with their overall performance this year topping that of all 28 Renault Dealers in Ireland.

The Dealer of the Year award is based on KPI’s, customer service and brand compliance. It is awarded by Groupe Renault and recognises the combined performance across all commercial areas of the business.

Along with this award, Joe Mallon Motors have also been awarded CRM Dealer of the year. There are nine regional Dealerships eligible to win the Dealer of the Year Award in Ireland, along with 28 other Dealerships eligible to win the CRM Dealer of the Year Award.

Joe Mallon Motors is a family run business with Dealerships in Naas Co. Kildare and Portlaoise, Co. Laois. Due to Covid-19, business has been different for all in the motor industry this year, and Joe Mallon Motors is no different. This year, the Dealership has adapted to a new way of selling cars online, which has been a transition from the normal customer journey. Customers can now view the wide range of vehicles through their website, reserve a car, apply for finance, get a trade in valuation and even receive contactless car delivery from the Joe Mallon Motors team.

Philip Mallon, Director, Joe Mallon Motors, commented on the win, “This is something we have been working towards for a long time. It has been a very challenging year for many, and we are no different. To receive the award in a year that has seen the way we do business change so dramatically due to COVID-19, and how our team have adapted to meet this new challenge is very humbling.’’

He continued, ‘’We are very grateful to our team for their efforts and our loyal customers for choosing and trusting us with their motoring needs, thank you for helping make this possible. Joe Mallon Motors is celebrating 35 years with the Renault brand and would like to thank our Partners in Renault for the recognition.’’

The winners of the Dealer Of The Year Award from each country in Europe are recognised at a combined ceremony, usually held in Paris. This is a prestigious event, to acknowledge the performance of each of the Dealerships.

Previous winners of the award include O’Briens Mullingar, H&H Motors and Kearys Renault Cork.

Given all that 2020 has brought to date, it is a great win for Joe Mallon Motors to be recognised for their overall outstanding performance by Groupe Renault.