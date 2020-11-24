€810,000 for Allenwood enterprise park project

Minister of State and Kildare Fine Gael TD Martin Heydon has confirmed funding of €810,394 to the Allenwood Community Development Association Ltd to develop a new Allenwood Green Enterprise Park under the Just Transition Fund.

“This funding which was announced by my Ministerial colleague Eamonn Ryan today will be used to expand the current ACDAL facilities in Allenwood through the establishment of a new business park which can cater for up to 16 businesses and potentially create or sustain up to 160 jobs.

“The project has huge potential to generate new sustainable employment in the area of North & West Kildare that has relied on employment from peat extraction for many years. The Just Transition Fund was set up to fund projects in areas which have been specifically affected by job losses and closures of Bord na Mona.

“This funding awarded to ACDAL will allow the site provided to the community by ESB to be used for the benefit of the community by bringing renewed economic activity in this key area of West Kildare.

“It will also provide for an expansion of current training courses and see the creation of a Regional Hub to allow for remote working in this community of West Kildare which will allow commuters from many parts of Kildare to work from here rather than travelling to Dublin or other areas for work.