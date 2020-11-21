Cookery: Winter warmers to keep the whole family satisfied!

Winter is here and you’re probably looking for more inspiration in the kitchen than ever!

What could be better than a bowl of belly warming soup or a winter-roasted dish on a cold and blustery evening? Settle in front of the fire with some of Aldi’s most delicious comfort-food recipes!

Roasted Spicy Red Pepper Nacho Soup

This warming soup has a kick spice lovers will really enjoy! Aldi’s Wine Ambassador, Tom Doorley recommends Specially Selected Italian Pinot Grigio- €7.86/75cl to accompany this dish.

Serves: 6 people

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 60 minutes

Ingredients:

l 4 Large Nature’s Pick Red Peppers (seeds and core removed and cut into chunks)

l 400g Egan’s Irish Vine Tomatoes

l 2 Cloves of Nature’s Pick Garlic

l 1 Nature’s Pick Onion

l ½ tsp Stonemill Ground Cumin

l ½ tsp Stonemill Paprika

l ½ tsp Stonemill Crushed Chillies

l 750ml Quixo Vegetable Stock

l 400g can of Everyday Essentials Red Kidney Beans (drained and rinsed)

l 180g Four Seasons Sweetcorn (drained)

Toppings:

l Ardagh Grated Cheddar

l Crushed Snackrite Tortilla Chips

l Clonbawn Sour cream

Method:

1.Preheat the oven to 180°C

2.Slice the tomatoes in half, place on a baking tray with the red peppers. Then slice the onion, peel the garlic and add both of these to the tray.

3.Drizzle over the oil, cumin, paprika, chilli flakes, salt and pepper and mix well.

4.Roast for 30-40 minutes until the tomatoes and onions have cooked thoroughly and started to colour around the edges.

5.Place the roasted vegetables in a pan with the stock and heat together for 5 minutes.

6.Blitz with a hand blender until smooth and add the rinsed kidney beans and corn to the soup.

7.Warm for another 5-10 minutes until the beans and corn are hot and serve with a dollop of sour cream, grated cheese, tortilla chips and chilli on top.

Stuffed Baked Butternut Squash

A delight for your taste buds, this Baked Butternut Squash is packed with flavour. Aldi’s Wine Ambassador, Tom Doorley recommends Specially Selected Chilean Gran Reserva Pinot Noir - €8.84/75cl to accompany this dish.

Serves: 4 people

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 60 minutes

Ingredients:

l 2 x Worldwide Butternut Squash

l 1 x Nature’s Pick Onion

l 1 x Nature’s Pick Courgette

l 2 x Cloves of Nature’s Pick Garlic

l 70g Nature’s Pick Cherry Tomatoes - quartered

l 100g Lyttos Feta Cheese – crumbled

l 1 x 220g Sachet Wholegrain and Quinoa

l 1 x heaped teaspoon of Stonemill Paprika

l 40g grated Specially Selected Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese

l 30ml Solesta Olive oil

l Stonemill Sea Salt

l Stonemill Black Pepper

Method:

1.Preheat the oven to 200°C.

2.Cut the butternut squash in half lengthways and scoop out the seeds and score the flesh with a sharp knife. Ensure sure you don’t cut through the skin. Place the halves cut side down on a baking sheet and cook for 45 mins.

3.Meanwhile peel and dice the onion. Sauté in the olive oil till soft but not browned.

4.Peel and mince the garlic. Add to the onion and cook for a couple of mins.

5.Put this mixture into a mixing bowl.

6.Grate the courgette and add to the mix along with the wholegrain and quinoa.

7.Chop the cherry tomatoes into quarters and add this and the crumbled feta cheese.

8.Season with some salt and pepper and the paprika.

9.Remove the squash from the oven and carefully scoop out the flesh, keeping a thin wall of squash in the shell – chop the flesh – add to the mix in the bowl.

10.Stuff the shells with the mixture – sprinkle over the Parmigiano and bake for a further 15 mins.

Chocolate Gingerbread Cake

This wonderfully moist gingerbread cake comes with a luxuriously chocolatey twist! Aldi’s Wine Ambassador, Tom Doorley recommends Fletcher’s Late Bottled Vintage Port- €13.76/75cl to accompany this dish. It is a fruity, well-balanced port with ripe fruits and dark chocolate flavours, perfectly paired with Chocolate Gingerbread Cake!

Serves: 10 people

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 50 minutes

Ingredients:

l 50g 70% Moser Roth Dark Chocolate

l 200g The Pantry Light Brown Soft Sugar

l 225g The Pantry Plain Flour

l 2 heaped tsp. The Pantry Baking Powder

l 75g Kilkeely Salted Butter

l 200g Duneen Low Fat Natural Yogurt

l 4 Healy’s Farm Medium Eggs

l 25g The Pantry Cocoa Powder

l 2 heaped tsp. Stonemill Ground Ginger

l 1 level tsp. Stonemill Cinnamon

l Stonemill Black Pepper

Method:

1.Pre-heat the oven to 180°C

2.Line the base of the baking tin with some non-stick paper and lightly grease the sides.

3.Break up the chocolate and cut up the butter.

4.Put in a heatproof bowl and place over a pan of boiling water. Ensure the bottom of the bowl doesn’t touch the water – until they are both melted.

5.Add the yogurt to the mixture and allow to cool a little.

6.Put the flour, baking powder, spices and the cocoa powder in a bowl, add a few grindings of black pepper and mix well.

7.Whisk the eggs with the brown sugar until frothy.

8.Add the eggs and the chocolate mixture to the dry ingredients and fold together.

9.Pour into the prepared tin and bake for about 45 minutes, until firm to the touch.

10.Allow to cool in the tin for 15 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack. Cut into chunks and serve.