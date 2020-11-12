Kildare Deaths, November 12

Ken Buckley, Drogheda Street, Monasterevin



The death has taken place of Ken Buckley of Drogheda Street, Monasterevin. He passed away peacefully, at Naas Hospital on Tuesday 10 after a short illness. Loving father of the late Stephen. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen, family Ken(jnr), Eilish, Des, Tricia and Paul, brothers Pat, Tony and Liam, sister Eilish, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a private family funeral to take place. Removal from his residence on Thursday arriving St Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Evin's Cemetery, Monasterevin. People are welcome to stand along the route, in the Church yard and in the Cemetery, while observing Social Distancing.

Ken's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on http://www.monasterevinparish.ie/

Patrick (Pat) Burke, Malahide, Dublin / Glasnevin, Dublin / Naas, Kildare



Patrick Burke, (Pat), of Castleheath, Malahide and formerly of Lindsay Road, Glasnevin, Pacelli Road, Naas and St. Patrick’s College, DCU) passed away on November 11 after a long illness, courageously borne, in Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. Treasured husband of Máire and dear father of Patrick, Cathy and Denis; Sadly missed by his sons, daughter, their mother Marion, his only brother Arthur, daughters-in-law Emma and Yulia, son-in-law Paddy, cherished grandchildren Nora and Benjamin, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends, and his thespian friends in the drama world.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross.

Sarah Burke (née Hughes), Leinster Lodge, Maynooth



Sarah Burke (nee Hughes), of Leinster Lodge, Maynooth, passed away peacefully on November 10 at Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock. Beloved wife of the late Phil and mother of the late Philly, deeply regretted by her loving son Peter, daughters Gertrude, Rose and Pamela, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In line with Government and HSE advice regarding funeral gatherings, a small private funeral, to the maximum of 25 family and friends, will take place on Friday morning (November 13) at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Maynooth. Live streaming of the Funeral Mass can be viewed by going to www.maynoothparish.org

Sarah’s Funeral cortège is leaving Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Friday at 10.40am, those wishing to line the route are welcome to do so, while observing all guidelines relating to social distancing and the wearing of a face mask.

Anne Enright-Bathe, Cnoc-na-Greine, Kilcullen

The death has taken place of Anne Enright-Bathe, Cnoc-na-Greine, Kilcullen on November 9. Very sadly missed by her loving sons Laurence and Jack, lasting friend Paul, her father Christy, brother Christopher and sister Tara, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reda McAllen (née Narvilaite) Rathangan

The death has taken place of Reda McAllen (nee Narvilaite), Rathangan and formerly of Klaipeda, Lithuania. She passed away on November 8 unexpectedly and suddenly at Tallaght Hospital. Loving wife and soulmate of husband Paul.

Will be forever missed by her mother Aldona, sister Rima and husband Ian, nieces Gabriele and Sarah,godparents, Adus and Loreta, mother in law Peggy and husband Pat, father in law Liam, sisters in law Mary, Gillian and Joy, bothers in law Anthony and Dave, nephews, Finnán, Reece, Sean and Bradley, close friends and neighbours, her wonderful colleagues at Tallaght Hospital and all those fortunate to have known her.

Ilsėkis ramybe mūsų brangi Redute. Tu amžinai išliksi mūsų mintyse ir širdyse.

In line with Government and HSE guidelines, Reda's funeral mass will take place on Friday morning (13) at 11.30 for family and friends in the Church of Assumption and St. Patrick, Rathangan, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.

Those wishing to line the route are welcome to do so while observing social distancing.

Live streaming of Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/c/icatholicplayer

Mary Mulhall (née Maher), 12 Minch`s Terrace, Athy



Mary Mulhall passed away on Wednesday, November 11. Wife of the Late Bobby. Deeply regretted by her loving children Martin, Geraldine and David, sister Kathleen, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Due to government guidelines, a private requiem mass will take place at 11am on Friday morning in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy (limited to 25 people). Mass will be livestreamed, see link www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.