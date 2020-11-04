Man due to appear in court this morning on suspicion of money laundering
€1.5 million alleged
Monday operation led to charge
The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) have arrested a man in connection with the money laundering of €1.5 million, in an operation carried out on Monday, November 2, 2020.
As part of an ongoing surveillance operation, detectives attached to GNECB arrested a male in his 20’s on suspicion of laundering cash over a two month period.
This involved the lodgement of large amounts of cash into automatic lodgement machines in bank branches using a third party’s bank card. Amounts of between €20,000 and €40,000 per lodgement in €50 notes were processed almost every day. Once lodged, the money was immediately transferred outside the jurisdiction.
The male was detained at Store Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 as amended. He has since been charged is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning, November 4, 2020.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on