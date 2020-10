COVID-19 LATEST: 41 new cases in Kildare with 675 nationwide

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 6 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 1,896 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 27th October the HPSC has been notified of 675 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 59,434* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

309 are men / 364 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

199 in Dublin, 104 in Cork, 67 in Meath, 50 in Limerick, 41 in Kildare and the remaining 214 cases are spread across another 20 counties.

As of 2pm today 328 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 41 are in ICU. 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Everyone must be aware of the actions they should take if they have symptoms or are awaiting a test or if they are a contact of a confirmed case."