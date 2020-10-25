Kildare Property Watch: Modern Roseberry Hill home for €370,000

A modern, four-bedroom detached family home at the Roseberry Hill development in Newbridge is on the market with Jordan Auctioneers for €370,000.

No. 40 Roseberry Hill is an extended residence overlooking a large green area. The home is approached by a cobble loc drive to the front, which has room for two cars and a side access with gate to a rear garden, paved patio area and block shed.

Built in 2006, the house is presented in excellent condition throughout containing c. 1,800 sq ft (167 sq m) of accommodation with livingroom extension to the rear, a high gloss fitted kitchen with polished granite worktops and integrated appliances, sandstone/ monocouche exterior, double glazed windows, 120” integrated projector screen with fully HD projector, security cameras, gas dual zone Nest heating system and CAT 5E cabling.

Roseberry Hill is a modern development on the northern side of the Newbridge benefitting from a convenience store and creche. It is also adjacent to a primary school. Commuters are only a 10 minute walk to the train station with regular service to city centre.

The property is in an excellent location within easy access of schools, churches, pubs, restaurants, banks, post office and superb shopping on your doorstep.

The home’s accommodation comprises: an entrance hall, sittingroom with bay window, guest toilet, kitchen with high gloss fitted kitchen, polished granite worktops and integrated appliances, diningroom, livingroom extension with integrated projected screen and full HD projector, tri-folding patio doors leading to patio area and garden, office and utility room.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, all with wardrobes, a family bathroom and ensuite.

This is an ideal family home presented in excellent condition which must be viewed to be appreciated.

The property is for sale through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers who is guiding €370,000. Contact Liam on 045 433550 for appointments to view.