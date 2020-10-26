Interiors with Louise: Embracing Autumn

We are all noticing a shift in the weather as the evenings grow shorter. Autumn is a great time of year to add some cosy elements to your home. Here are some suggestions to help add some autumnal décor and extra warmth to your house.

Add a door wreath

Embrace the seasons by updating your door with an autumnal wreath as this will help create a good first impression and add some extra curb appeal. You could also add some lanterns and scattered autumnal leaves to create a very atmospheric porch.

Autumnal Colour

Choose the colour of your accessories carefully. A combination of any of the following colours will help create a cosy autumnal interior; burnt oranges, golden yellows, rich burgundys and forest greens.

When we think of autumn, we associate it with nature and the beautiful, autumnal earthy colours found all around us.

You could update a console table by adding some pinecones, acorns or nuts in glass jars or some lanterns with candles and scattered autumnal leaves. A dining table would also look fantastic with an autumnal centre piece.

Add layers

As we like to add extra layers to our own bodies in winter, the same principle can be applied to our homes.

Layer sofas and chairs with throws and scatter cushions. To create a cosier bedroom, add a bed throw and some additional cushions. Rugs are another great way to add some warmth to your home and a super way to instantly update your room.

Mix Textures

Texture always helps to add warmth to your space, so consider using plaid patterns, textured velvet cushions or knitted wool throws to your rooms. A plaid oversized coffee table or ottoman is a great idea and it can also be used for storing those extra cushions and blankets. We all love to wear cosy knits as the days turn cooler. The same can be applied to your décor. Think about adding chunky knit throws and cushions to your living space.

Aromatic Candles and Diffusers

Add some autumnal scents to your home with some stylish aromatic candles. Consider scents like pinecones, cinnamon, fig etc. Clane-based Bob and Kates have a fabulous range of candles and diffusers available to order online at www. bobandkates.ie which includes ranges by Max Benjamin, Julie Clarke and La Bougie.

Add additional Lighting

To add more light to your home consider swapping low wattage bulbs with brighter energy efficient bulbs to help brighten those dark autumnal evenings. In addition, I would suggest adding floor lamps or table lamps for extra illumination especially in dark corners that need some extra light.

I hope you found these autumnal décor ideas helpful. If there is a topic that you would like covered in one of my weekly columns then please drop me an email with your suggestions.

Louise is a former winner of TV3’s Showhouse Showdown. Contact 086 3999926; email info@aspiredesign.ie; www.aspiredesign.ie.