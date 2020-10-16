NEW: Kildare Gardaí launch weekend operation on Covid-19 restrictions and crime prevention
Operation Fanacht / Garda Press Office
The policing plan, which comes into effect from 7am today until midnight on Sunday is in support of public health guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the community.
The weekend’s policing plan is focused on ensuring engagement by An Garda Síochána with the public through key strands:
- Community Engagement
As has been the case throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, community Gardaí will work with individuals, community groups, statutory agencies, charities and local businesses to provide a range of services to assist and protect the most vulnerable.
Garda members will also continue to engage with people to ensure compliance with public health guidelines and regulations through the 4Es approach of engage, educate and encourage, and only where provided for and as a last resort, enforcement.
- Crime Prevention Patrols
Crime prevention patrols will be increased nationwide, particularly at locations such as public amenities, parks, and natural beauty spots.
- Checkpoints Focusing on Crime Detection Checkpoints with an enhanced focus on crime prevention and detection will take place over the weekend.
