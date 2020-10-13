Kildare Property Watch: Land in Ballitore and Narraghmore for sale

Two plots of land in south Kildare are for sale with Jordan Town & Country estate agents.

The first comprises c 41 acres at Crookstown Upper, Ballitore. This is good quality land, of which 21 acres is under stubble and the remainder in permanent pasture. The lands are located close to the villages of Ballitore and Grangecon. It has a natural stream water supply and it is for sale by private treaty. Jordans are guiding €480,000.

The second holding is of c seven acres at Battlemount, Narraghmore.

This is a compact seven acre plot with derelict cottage and shed. This property is near the village of Narraghmore and convenient to the M9. According to the selling agent, it would be an ideal site for a residence subject to the usual planning permission. Jordans are guiding €150,000.

For further information on either land sale, contact Paddy Jordan of Jordan Auctioneers on 045 433550.