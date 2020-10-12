Newbridge and Maynooth in Top Ten of 'cleanest towns' nationwide

The first nationwide litter survey by business group Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) since the Covid-19 crisis shows Maynooth and Newbridge to be ‘Cleaner than European Norms’ in 5th and 10th spots respectively in the ranking of 40 towns and cities nationwide.

There was a dramatic fall in the number of towns and cities deemed to be ‘clean’, to its lowest level since 2007. Kilkenny was again judged best of the surveyed, with ‘seriously littered’ Dublin North Inner City at the foot of the table.

The survey showed PPE litter to be widespread and a rise in the prevalence of cans and glass bottles.

The Taisce report for Maynooth stated:

Maynooth has scored exceptionally well on its return to the Litter League , with seven out of the ten sites surveyed getting the top litter grade and no seriously littered sites. Some examples of top ranking sites included the residential area of Moyglare Abbey and the town centre streets of Mill Street and Leinster Street. The Car Park at Aldi and the Recycle Facility within Aldi were both moderately littered.

The Taisce report for Newbridge stated:

Another top ten performance for Newbridge, where seven of the ten sites surveyed got the top litter grade and just one seriously littered site, at Whitewater Shopping Centre. Among the best sites was Bad Lippspringe Way, which wasn’t just good with regard to litter but all aspects of the area surveyed were in excellent condition; The issue of cigarette butts needs to be addressed in Newbridge, as there were heavy accumulations outside Whitewater Shopping Centre and lower levels along the Main Street and Eyre Street.

An Taisce, who carried out the survey, deemed 23 towns to be ‘clean’, a fall of over 20% on last year. The number of towns reaching the highest cleanliness level – Cleaner than European Norms - dropped by a quarter to 9, with Kilkenny edging out Athlone, Killarney and Portlaoise at the top of the rankings. While no area was branded a “litter blackspot”, North Inner City Dublin was once again seriously littered, as was Galvone in Limerick City, which fell back from last year.

“The rise in litter levels this year is across the board,” says IBAL’s Conor Horgan. “The Covid crisis has seen more dumping, more outdoor socialising, especially drinking, and PPE litter, but less cleaning by local authorities and less activity by volunteers like Tidy Towns - a perfect storm, in many ways, which has brought us to the worst position we’ve been in in over 10 years.”

In the fight against Covid-19, local authorities have curtailed cleaning schedules and diverted resources to other areas. At the same time, households have been generating more litter during lockdown and there has been a visible increase in drinking outdoors as pubs are closed, a fact borne out by the rise in bottles and cans found by the An Taisce inspectors, Galway City being one example. However, there was a reduction in cigarette butts, perhaps also a reflection of pubs and offices being closed. Half of all recycle facilities surveyed were heavily littered, another likely consequence of the Covid crisis.

PPE litter was prevalent across the country, with masks 5 times as common as gloves. “Understandably, people are reluctant to pick up these items for fear of contracting Covid, so they tend to stay on the ground. We need to see a rapid rise in the use of reusable masks,” says Conor Horgan.

The number of very bad sites within towns explained the overall deterioration in cleanliness. “It is a source of particular frustration that those sites which we had identified last year as heavily littered were – for the most part - not cleaned up in the interim.” Of 61 sites described as either heavily littered or blackspots in 2019, fewer than 40% were clean in this latest survey. “We’ve been saying for years that the most immediate way to improve a town or city is to focus on the bad areas - clearly this is not being done.”

“In these exceptional times, when councils’ resources are stretched, civic responsibility is called for more than ever,” says Conor Horgan. “The mantra ‘we’re all in this together’ extends to the proper disposal of waste, not least waste that is prone to contamination. With fewer people available or willing to pick up litter, the message has to be ‘don’t litter in the first place.’”

2020 is the 18th year of the IBAL Anti-Litter League.