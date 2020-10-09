Your town needs you: Community call out for Rathangan textile art project

A call out has been issued for the Rathangan community to get involved in an exciting new textile art project on the history of town.

The project, called "Life around the Rath" is being spearheaded by artist and designer, Aideen Cross with the TY students from Ard scoil, Rathangan and with some help from the local community.

"We want to to issue a call out to the people of Rathangan to get involved and work with the Transition Year students and see what can be done, and gather a picture of the history of Rathangan," said Aideen.

"The students and I hope to create a textile wall hanging that reflects on life through time in our village. They will be gathering information and old photos, old documents from places and businesses from our town from years gone by to now.

"If any one would like to get involved with supplying old photos, documents or stories and of course if any one could help out with the sewing that’s would be so helpful too, we can set up sewing packs to be sent out with instructions for sewing as we have to be mindful of covid restrictions at all times."

Aideen said those attending the Day Care Centre are also taking part and will also be sent items to work on at home.

The students were previously brought on a history tour of the town by Larry Fullam. Aideen outlined how the built heritage of the town and the canal are central to the identity of Rathangan.

Funded by Creative Ireland and Kildare County Council, this community project hopes to collaborate young and old working together to create the landscape of the town. The wall hanging will be hung at Ardscoil.

For more information click here