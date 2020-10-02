Stylish new ambassador role for Kilcullen's Gail Doyle of Gail's Rails

Well-known Kilcullen stylist Gail Doyle of Gails Rails has just been announced as brand ambassador for Pamela Scott stores nationwide.

Gail is a qualified image consultant and dressmaker so fabric is her life.

She has years of experience in the textile world and has been a regular visitor to Pamela Scott over the years with clients for personal shopping.

Celebrating over 40 years in business, Pamela Scott is the flagship brand of the Flairline Group, which also incorporates Ashley Reeves and Lisa Perkins outlets nationwide.

Since 1970, Pamela Scott has been present in the mind of stylish women looking for trends, accessible styles and fashionable must-have items. Pamela Scott is part of a successful Irish family business with 28 stores around Ireland, including one in the Whitewater Shopping Centre in Newbridge, where the official announcement was made on Monday. Its brands include Twist, Zapara and Sophie B as well as the hugely popular designer brands such as Gerry Weber, Joseph Ribkoff, Salsa Jeans and Betty Barclay.