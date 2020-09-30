Local drugs taskforce warns about dangers of 'laughing gas'

Kildare, like many other communities, has witnessed signs of the growing trend of nitrous oxide use, according to the South Western Regional Drug and Alcohol Task Force (SWRDATF).

The SWRDATF said there has been more Garda seizures as well as very visible littering of nitrous oxide bullets (small silver cannisters) across a number of locations.

SWRDATF development worker Steven Joyce said: “Like most new issues and concerns the unknown element of it can create a sense of fear and worry.

“As this particular trend is occurring at a time of increased anxiety for many due the Covid pandemic, it is important to draw on the strengths within our communities and apply the practical strategies in which we use for all problem substance use.

“The SWRDATF in consultation with stakeholders are circulating a public information poster and flyer in order to signpost local supports for users, family members and the wider community.

“We are also highlighting the national guidance from the HSE who have developed practical advice for parents who are concerned about the impact of this and other trends on young people.”

The Kildare Joint Policing Committee recently adopted a Protocol for the clean-up of discarded drugs paraphernalia as agreed by Kildare County Council, the South West Regional Drug Alcohol Task force, and An Garda Síochána.

A clean-up programme will be implemented to ensure any discarded drug paraphernalia which may pose a risk to the public is cleaned up.

Also, that a response plan by the relevant agencies is in place to deal with the clean-up of public or private areas where extensive drug taking has occurred.

According to the HSE, nitrous oxide is a gas that’s commonly found in pressurised canisters. The gas is usually transferred from these canisters into balloons to inhale.

People use nitrous oxide to feel a quick rush or ‘high’ which can make them feel intoxicated, giddy and want to laugh. It can also make people feel calm, relaxed or less anxious.

Nitrous oxide has a number of medical and industrial purposes such as use by dentists or administration during child birth. It is also used in food preparation, and much of the media attention has focused on the canisters used as part of whipped cream products.

The HSE said the risks range from short to long term harms and will depend on the substance.

Some substances have more risks than others.

According to the HSE, it is important to highlight that each person will react to a substance differently, each friend in one group may have a different response – one could have a positive experiences whereas for the other it could be very negative.

Also, from one occasion of use to the next, the same person may have different experiences.



