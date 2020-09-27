Kildare Property Watch: 1950s home with huge potential on market at Kingsfurze Avenue, Naas

A home at Kingsfurze Avenue in Naas which offers a great renovation opportunity for a buyer with the vision to realise it fully, is on the market with Stuart Property Solutions.

Number 19 Kingsfurze Avenue was built in the 1950s, and it is positioned convenient to Naas town centre and easy access to the motorway perfect for work and commuting, while retaining a semi-rural feel as it backs on to Naas Racecourse.

The home would be suitable for a purchaser eager to improve and/or extend it, subject to the relevant planning permission being granted, who could breathe new life into its generous rooms.

Huge space exists to the side and rear of the house and the site benefits from a south east facing rear garden which stretches over 50 metres. Many of the neighbouring houses have extended their properties so the precedent has been set for new owners.

Stewart Property Solutions strongly recommends a viewing and the house is best seen during the daylight hours to fully appreciate the site as a whole, instead of just the house.

The house itself has a new gas condenser boiler, and new heating system has been installed. The front and rear doors have recently been upgraded to composite uPVC doors with multi point lock system.

Accommodation at the house briefly comprises an entrance hall, stairs, living room, and kitchen on the ground floor.

The living room is a very good size, and benefits from an open fireplace, high ceilings, and is very bright.

The kitchen is extremely bright and has a real airy feel, despite the need for upgrading. The room stretches the full width of the house.

According to the selling agent: “Once you step into the rear garden you start to realise its full and future potential. One would feel that they could lovingly extend the current property, and still retain a large garden with excellent views, and just as importantly; peace and quiet after a long day.”

This space is not overlooked to the rear, as it backs onto Naas Racecourse. There are mature trees to the rear providing shelter and privacy to the house. There is also a stone built room close to the residence.

The side passage is very large and has future potential for extending the house (subject to relevant PP). Currently it has new gates for privacy and security.

On the first floor, there is a bathroom, three bedrooms, snug/play area and a hot press.

“Up the stairs you arrive at a generous landing, with newly renovated bathroom off, which is now fully tiled and has a new WC, WHB and Triton Electric Shower,” according to the selling agent.

The first bedroom is a double in size with wooden flooring, and has the added surprise of a stairs into a large snug room, which could double as a large walk in wardrobe, children’s playroom, home office/study, teenage den, or other use.

This room has a Velux window and draws in natural light. Bedroom two is a large double room with fitted wardrobes, facing the front of the house.

The third bedroom is a large single in size with wooden floor and vintage wallpaper.

According to Stewart Property Solutions: “We expect lots of interest in this absolute gem of a site and building so please email or call for a private viewing, giving at least one day’s notice of your intention to visit.”

The home has a C3 BER rating and is on the market for €265,000.

For more information, contact Stewart Property Solutions on 045 888761.