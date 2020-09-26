KWETB opens new training and education centre in Celbridge

Kildare and Wicklow ETB are pleased to announce the opening of an exciting new Education and Training Campus for adults in Celbridge.

This state-of-the-art educational facility will be home to Celbridge Vocational Training Opportunities Scheme (VTOS) and is open to adult learners interested in doing a further education course to upskill or re-skill.

The bright and colourful facility, located in the M4 Business Park, includes eight classrooms equipped with the latest audiovisual and IT equipment.

The centre will also have a social area for students and facilities for career guidance, counselling, language learning and evening classes. This centre provides a new home for Leixlip VTOS, which was based in Riverforest Shopping Centre from 2008 to June of this year.

Leixlip VTOS was set up in 1993. The first class had 20 students in a rented classroom in Scoil Eoin Phóil. Since then, over 2,000 adults from the North Kildare area have achieved certification from FETAC (now QQI), City and Guilds, NCVA and the ATI.

Leixlip VTOS continues to attract learners from school-leaving age to retirement age — true life-long learning.

Their students have gone on to study in higher education, pursue other further education courses, find employment in many sectors and of course work in the home. Some students have even returned to teach in the centre after completing their degrees and teaching qualifications.

This new centre will ensure that KWETB continues to provide exceptional learning opportunities for adults in North Kildare well into this new decade and beyond.

For more information:

Phone: 0873977750/ 016275673

Website: www.celbridgefetc.ie

Email: celbridgefetc@kwetb.ie