Motoring: New Hyundai i10 is a good-looking muscle machine

The Hyundai i10 has always been the personification of the classic ‘City Car’ — short in length, tall in height, and with five doors as standard.

Now Hyundai has launched their all-new i10 in order to keep it fresh in the face of competition from rivals, such as the Kia Picanto, Suzuki Ignis, Toyota Aygo, Škoda CitiGo and VW Up!

Fresh new design elements adorn the new i10, while advanced driver assistance systems bring it right up-to-date in terms of drivability and safety.

Inspired by sportswear

Featuring a sharp, distinctive exterior look, and a high-quality spacious interior, the Hyundai i10 also benefits from a wonderful platform which reinforces the car’s dynamics and refinement. Measuring just 3.67metres long and 1.68 metres wide, the all-new i10 combines a compact exterior with a roomy interior,with plenty of space and flexibility to live your life in a big way. Inspired by the shape of human muscles clothed in athletic sportswear, the smoothly muscled main body is shaped to provide maximum inner space.

Three trim levels are available in the new Hyundai i10 — Classic, Deluxe, and Deluxe Plus

The 1.0-litre petrol engine in the i10 produces 65bhp and 96Nm of torque, and is capable of returning up to 53.1mpg (5.3l/100km) on a WLTP (real-world) combined driving cycle. The 0-100km/h sprint can be achieved in 14.6-seconds, with a claimed top speed of 156km/h (where permitted).

The standard five-speed manual gearbox in the Hyundai i10 is perfectly suited to the car’s three-cylinder engine, which is lively, quick to rev and provides a pleasant sound in return. An automatic gearbox option is also available with the 1.0-litre petrol engine for added driving comfort.

The new i10’s multi-point fuel injection petrol engine comes with Idle Stop and Go (ISG) as standard, which automatically switches off the engine when the car comes to a halt so you can enjoy lower fuel consumption and lower CO2 emissions.

Test Car

My test car was a new Hyundai i10 ‘Deluxe Plus’ model, fitted with a five-speed manual gearbox and finished in delightful Aqua Turquoise metallic paint with a contrasting Phantom Black roof.

On the road, the i10 offers great refinement on all types of road surfaces — a rarity in the city-car class — while the car’s handling is superb. The car’s capable engine and smooth manual gearbox take the strain out of keeping up with motorway traffic, as the car is quite happy to compete for control of the fast lane when the opportunity presents itself.

City streets can get a bit crowded sometimes, so when it comes to navigating narrow intersections and squeezing into tight parking spaces, the maneuverability of the i10 is refreshing. It is possible to have a surprising amount of driving fun in the i10, as its tight turning circle and light steering make town driving truly enjoyable, but the steering weighs up nicely at speed to avoid the i10 feeling uneasy on an open road. The i10’s five-speed manual gearbox has a light, slick and precise action, while the brakes are easy to control in stop-start traffic.

Boot & Cabin Space

Boot space in the Hyundai i10 is competitive in its class, with 252-litres available with the back seat rests in the upright position. However, drop the rear seats, and the cargo area increases to an impressive 1,046-litres. Unlike the majority of city cars on the market, the new i10 is a five seater. Admittedly, three adults would possibly struggle for shoulder room in the rear, but there is sufficient leg and head room available.

Verdict & Pricing

When considering the purchase of a city car, buyers will ultimately look for a car which will attract low running costs, be easy to drive, possess smart looks, have big-car comfort, be well built, spacious, and be fun to drive.

Having spent time behind the wheel of the all-new Hyundai i10, I can safely say that Hyundai’s city car is all of the above… and more.

Ex-works prices for the new Hyundai i10 start at just €14,800 for the Classic model, while Hyundai’s five-year, unlimited mileage warranty comes as standard, along with a five-year roadside assistance package, and free vehicle safety checks for five years too.

Contact Fitzpatrick’s, Kildare town, on 045 533300, for more information on Hyundai in Kildare.