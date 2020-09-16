See you in court! Old Courthouse on Main Street of Kilcullen for sale with large garden

The Old Courthouse on the Main Street of Kilcullen is gone on sale with an asking price of €295,000.

The substantial four-bedroom townhouse has a 0.25acre garden / site to the rear with development potential.

Appleton Property said the beautiful historic property, built c. 1820, was at one time the courthouse of the town.

The property has been very well maintained over many years and has been regularly recognised by the local Tidy Towns group for its historical significance and positive impact on the streetscape and character of the town.

Briefly comprising traditional entrance hallway, bright spacious livingrooms to both right and left, with kitchen to the rear and modern bathroom at ground floor level. With second bathroom, by way of extension at mid stair level, and four bedrooms at first floor level with vaulted ceilings and original features.

This unique property has an extensive yard and outhouses to the rear with vehicular and pedestrian access also provided on a laneway parallel to the main street.

The original garden of the property, c. 0.25 acres, lies across the laneway to the rear and has obvious future potential.

The property oozes character and retains many of its original characteristics, to include cast iron fireplaces and window features. The property is in very good order, has been rewired, replumbed and meticulously maintained.

This town centre property has been in continuous residential use for generations and has potential for both residential and commercial use given its advantageous location.

Viewing is strictly by socially distant appointment with sole selling agent, Austin Egan MIPAV of Appleton Property.