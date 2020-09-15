New Parish Priest of Newbridge gets big welcome

The new Parish Priest of Newbridge began his new role on September 4 and celebrated his first Mass in St Conleth’s Parish Church the following day.

A native of Dublin, Fr Ruairi Ó Domhnaill previously served in Newbridge, Naas and Two-Mile-House parishes.

Fr Ruairí, who was previously the Administrator at Carlow Cathedral, was originally ordained in Askea in Co Carlow.

A Newbridge parish spokesperson said: “We are delighted to have Fr Ruairí back with us in Newbridge.”

Newbridge is one of the largest parishes in the Kildare and Leighlin Diocese with approximately 32,000 parishioners.

Fr Ruairí will also be Administrator of Caragh and Prosperous.

Fr Ruairí succeeds Fr Paul Dempsey who was ordained bishop in the Cathedral of the Annunciation and Saint Nathy, Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon on Sunday, 30 August.

Welcoming Fr Ruairí’s appointment in July, the then Fr Dempsey said he was delighted at the news.

He said at the time: “Fr Ruairí served in Newbridge as curate for nine years.

“From knowing Fr Ruairí over the years, I know he is a man of deep faith with many gifts.

“As he begins his new ministry as Parish Priest I know he will enrich the life of the parish through his work with the Parish Team, staff, and parishioners.

“I wish him every success and blessing in his new ministry and pray that he will be as happy as I have been serving the people of Newbridge, Caragh, and Prosperous over the years.”