Work to begin on new Skate Park in Edenderry

Works are expected to commence this month on a new Skate Park in Edenderry.

The design and construction phase is due to get underway on the free-to-use public facility.

The amenity will be located at Blundell Park in the town and is expected to attract users from the Edenderry area as well as over the Kildare border from Derrinturn, Carbury and Rathangan.

Construction will take around four months and there is a scheduled opening date of January 2021.

The project is being developed by the Edenderry Skate Park Committee.

A UK contractor Bendcrete Leisure Limited based in Hampshire is the main contractor while consultants Freestyle Skateparks Limited based in Hertfordshire are also involved.

The architects OTS Limited are based in Co Leitrim.

Planning permission was granted by Offaly Co Council in December 2018.

A successful Skate Park opened at Moorefield Park in Newbridge in April 2019.