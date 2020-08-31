No official release date yet for Kildare murderer

There is no official release date for the man who murdered Kildare town native Phyllis Murphy over 40 years ago.

After a gap of over 20 years, security worker John Crerar was finally brought to justice in 2002 after advances in DNA testing.

Last week the Leader asked the Irish Prison Service if there was a scheduled release date for Crerar, who is now aged in his mid 70s.

A spokesman said: “The Irish Prison Service does not comment on individual prisoner cases.”

However the Leader understands that no official release date is available yet.

Crerar was given a mandatory life sentence and the average length of a life sentence in Ireland is around 18 years which is around the length of time the murderer has been in prison since his conviction.

However because of the aggravating circumstances of the case including the fact that Crerar evaded justice for over 20 years, he is expected to serve longer in prison.

At present, the Parole Board reviews prisoners who have been sentenced to life imprisonment and makes any recommendations on their release to the Minister for Justice.

Whether a prisoner on a life sentence is released is a final decision for the Minister for Justice.

The length of time spent in custody by offenders serving life sentences can vary substantially.

Of the prisoners serving life sentences who have been released, the average sentence served in prison is approximately 18 years.

However there are currently some prisoners serving life sentences in Ireland who have spent more than thirty years in custody.

A new documentary on the tragic murder of Phyllis Murphy will be screened on TG4 soon.

Midas Productions is producing the programme as part of a series.

A TV camera crew recorded interviews with family and friends of Phyllis as well as retired gardai who worked on the case.

The 41st anniversary of the death of Phyllis is approaching later this year.

Popular Kildare town native Phyllis (23) was last seen at a bus stop in Newbridge on December 22, 1979 — after Christmas shopping in Newbridge.