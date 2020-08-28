Kildare people invited to enter Book of Kells creative competition

Trinity College Dublin today announced the launch of its annual Book of Kells Creative Competition for 2020, which invites artists and writers of all ages to submit a work inspired by the famed book.

This year, contestants are invited to share art and writing that evokes the theme of ‘colours in the Book of Kells’. There are entry categories for adults and school-aged children at both

primary and second level, with winners receiving an individual cash prize as well as a cash

prize for their arts club or school.

Winners will also be honoured at the annual Book of Kells Creative Competition awards ceremony held in Trinity College Dublin and will also receive a VIP trip to the Book of Kells.

What’s more, the Book of Kells exhibition has reopened following a period of closure, meaning would-be entrants can once again visit the famous book and discover its beautiful colours up close and personal.

This year’s judging panel includes notable bookworms Sharon Ní Bheoláin of RTÉ News and and Rick O’Shea, RTÉ radio presenter and founder of Ireland’s largest book club. The pair will be joined by Dr Rachel Moss, Head of the art history and architecture at Trinity.

Speaking at the launch, Sharon Ní Bheoláin said, “It is an honour to be a part of this unique

competition for the third year running. 2019 saw individuals from all walks of life and all

corners of the globe share their artistic rendering of this most celebrated manuscript. I was

truly bowled over by the vision, imagination, application and enthusiasm on display and look

forward to seeing exciting and innovative interpretations of this year’s theme”.

Radio personality Rick O’Shea added, “The Book of Kells holds a special place in Ireland’s

collective imagination, and rightly so. This year we are looking for people to use their

creativity to celebrate the magic and enduring charm of Ireland’s most famous book”.

For more information and to enter please visit www.bookofkells.ie/competition. The

competition closing date is October 30th 2020,