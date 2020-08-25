Co Kildare TD urging parents and children to be aware of dangerous laughing gas

Concerns are being voiced by community groups in Co Kildare that cannisters of empty Nitrous Oxide are being found in parks and on roadsides around the county.

Dr Cathal Berry TD is urging parents and young people to be aware that Nitrous Oxide, or laughing gas, is a psychoactive drug and is dangerous.

A statement from Curragh Family Resource Centre said: "An action group was formed over the summer months to discuss the misuse of Nitrous Oxide in our communities. The action group was led by the Curragh Family Resource Centre who partnered with Newbridge Gardai, Dr. Cathal Berry TD’s Office, and Defence Forces Training Centre Military Police."

The statement said: "This action group decided to prepare an information leaflet and video which highlights the dangers of the misuse of Nitrous Oxide in our communities. "

Curragh Family Resource Centre said: "All members of the action group feed into the information pertained in the leaflet and video. Newbridge Gardai carried out research which gave us valuable information on Nitrous Oxide."

The statement added: "Dr. Cathal Berry, TD kindly agreed to add his input to the video which highlights the important elements of the dangers of the misuse of Nitrous Oxide use in our communities.We are hopeful that this will be a valuable resource for parents and young people."

Dr Berry says: "This drug is NO laughing matter!Nitrous Oxide is a very dangerous colourless gas, even fatal when inhaled directly from the canister. Taking Nitrous Oxide poses the risk of falling unconscious and or suffocating from lack of oxygen. It is classed as a psychoactive drug and it may be possible to become psychologically dependent on this drug. Empty Nitrous Oxide gas canisters are being found in your local communities, discarded in parks and at the roadside. If you know of anyone that may be using Nitrous Oxide or are concerned that your child might have come in contact with it, please educate them and

encourage them to stop immediately."