Ex Kildare junior minister apologises for attending Galway golf dinner

A former Kildare junior minister and ex Fianna Fáil TD was one of the guests at the controversial Oireachtas Golf Society event in Co Galway this week has issued a statement to sincerely apologise.

Áine Brady, who was Minister of State with responsibility for older people from 2009 to 2011, was listed at a table laid out for ten people with husband, Gerry who is also an former Fianna Fail TD.

Ms Brady is currently chief executive of Third Age, the Meath-based national voluntary organisation promoting the contribution of older people in local communities.

A statement issued by Third Age this afternoon said: "Áine Brady, CEO of Third Age, wishes to acknowledge and to sincerely apologise for attending the Oireachtas Golf Society event in Clifden on the 19th of August last. She accompanied her husband Gerry, who had played in the tournament, to the Society function.

"As CEO of an organisation that supports older people in Ireland, Third Age is committed to improving the lives of older people through innovative and practical supports."

Áine Brady added: "I am disappointed that my actions may have distracted from the tremendous work that the organisation does, and I will re-double my efforts to ensure that these programmes will continue to deliver positive outcomes for older people and communities in Ireland. I unreservedly apologises and deeply regret my attendance at last week's event".



The event, which was attended by more than 80 people in a partitioned room, including many public representatives, has resulted in a political crisis for the Coalition government.

Strict new rules published by the Government this week to control the spread of Covid-19 reduced the size of indoor gatherings from 50 people to just six people.



Gardaí issued a statement confirming they are investigating alleged breaches of Covid-19 public health guidelines at the event.

Mayo TD Dara Calleary resigned as Minister for Agriculture after just 37 days and Jerry Buttimer resigned as Seanad Leas-Cathaoirleach.

EU Commissioner Phil Hogan is also under pressure to consider his position by the Taoiseach and Tánaiste.