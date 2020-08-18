A Newbridge granny may have the tallest sunflower in Kildare
Jacinta O'Brien with the giant sunflower
Newbridge woman Jacinta O'Brien believes she may have the tallest sunflower in all of Co Kildare.
Jacinta's specimen is around 13 feet tall - nearly the height of the upstairs windows in her home off the Athgarvan Road.
The keen gardener began growing the sunflower from a seed at the start of the Covid-19 lockdown in March.
And the wet and humid weather in recent weeks has really seen the plant shoot up to its current height of 13 feet or nearly 4 metres.
The stalk is so lanky that Jacinta needed help to prop up the flower so she could measure it against her house.
