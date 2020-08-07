Newbridge Debenhams workers now part of national campaign to stop stock leaving

Co Kildare TD Patricia Ryan is urging support for the 120 Newbridge Debenhams workers fighting for a redundancy.

She said: "They are trying to stop the stock being taken out.There is a fear that if the stock goes out, they will not get their redundancies. They have worked hard, they are entitled to their rights."

A statement on social media representing the Debenhams workers said: "This is a very important week for the Debenhams workers. Our plight was raised in the Dáil. Disappointingly, the Government parties watered down the Motion by Solidarity-People Before Profit. However, our battle was really noticed by all parties and a number of workers met the Taoiseach with representatives of Mandate. We want to increase the pressure for the value of the stock in the Debenhams stores to be directly used to pay workers our redundancy and owed wages."

The Debenhams workers are urging people to join their national demonstration tomorrow.

The statement added: "This could happen to any worker if they succeed in doing it to us."