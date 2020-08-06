Planning granted for 300 space car park for contractors in Leixlip

A temporary contractor's car park for 300 cars has been granted planning permission in Leixlip.

At the manufacturing facility at Intel, planning has been granted under An Bord Pleanála, for a period of five years, including modifications to existing site entrance and associated modifications to the existing adjacent footpath and cycle lane, surface car park to accommodate 300 cars, maximum of three contractor compounds comprising approximately 14 compounds ranging in area from 1,500 sq.m to 10,500 square metres.

Each compound will accommodate work cabins of single (3.5m) or double (7.0m) height, and a maximum of approximately six to eight cabins (8m x 3m each). The site accommodation which will include single storey , office canteen and welfare facilities, (c.42m x 12m) – Entrance security cabin, (c.7m x 3m) – Compound security and welfare cabin (c.12m x 3m) – Toilet block (c.12m x 6m) – Bus Shelter (c.3m x 1.2m) – Maintenance shed (c.8m x 7m) – Electrical substation/switchroom (c.13m x 4.4m), a c. 2,700sq.m temporary decrating building, measuring c. 40m x 69m, and 15m high, and associated c. 3,716sq.m non-permeable manoeuvring and operational space. Also there is planning granted for a logistics and maintenance yard, transport vehicle (truck) holding compound for approximately 30 units, internal road network, site lighting, landscaping, mobile cranes and associated site works, security fencing to site and compound boundaries.

The development is at a site of c. 14.95 hectares, bounded by the R449 to the east and the Maynooth to Leixlip railway line/Royal canal to the north Collinstown, Leixlip.