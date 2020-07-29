Increase for Inspectors at An Garda Síochana announced today

Increasing amounts of Inspectors are being deployed to An Garda Síochana, according to an announcement today.

Deputy Commissioner for Policing and Security, John Twomey welcomes the Government’s announcement to increase the number of Inspectors in An Garda Síochána. He said:  "This will provide An Garda Síochána with additional capacity to focus on working with local communities, protecting the most vulnerable in our society and support the continued roll-out of the Garda Operating Model."